Tony Khan discusses Ethan Page signing, bolstering heel side of roster

AEW president Tony Khan addressed the media in a post-PPV scrum after the event and answered PWTorch columnist Sean Radican’s question about signing Ethan Page, who was the surprise entrant in the Ladder match to crown a new #1 contender for the TNT Championship.

Sean Radican: Ethan Page rose up the indies and really leveraged social media and showed he’s a great heel promo. He continued that work wrestling on Impact while getting into great shape. What does Page bring to the table for AEW?

Tony Khan: Khan said Ethan Page is something they’ve had up their sleeves for a while. He said they plan to feature him. He said it’s been challenging and they were thin on heels and you saw seven heels turn overnight when the Dark Order turned face after Brodie Lee’s passing. He said we will see Page make a big splash in AEW. He said Page is capable of having great matches and is a great promo.