News Ticker

AEW announces its next PPV event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 8, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

During tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV event, the company announced that their next time on PPV would be for Double or Nothing on Sunday May 30, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Like Revolution, Double or Nothing is a staple event on the AEW calendar each year. The event served as the launch show for the company in 2019 from Las Vegas and featured the surprise debut of Jon Moxley. Last year, the event took place at Daily’s Place without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and featured the Stadium Stampede Match between The Elite and Inner Circle.

Currently, no matches have been announced for this year’s show.

CATCH-UP: Darby Allin talks working with veterans like Sting and Taz

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021