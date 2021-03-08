SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

During tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV event, the company announced that their next time on PPV would be for Double or Nothing on Sunday May 30, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Like Revolution, Double or Nothing is a staple event on the AEW calendar each year. The event served as the launch show for the company in 2019 from Las Vegas and featured the surprise debut of Jon Moxley. Last year, the event took place at Daily’s Place without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and featured the Stadium Stampede Match between The Elite and Inner Circle.

Currently, no matches have been announced for this year’s show.

