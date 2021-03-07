Darby Allin talks working with veterans like Sting and Taz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Darby Allin addressed the media after the AEW Revolution PPV event and commented to PWTorch’s Sean Radican on what its been like for him to work with legendary pro wrestling veterans like Sting and Taz.

Allin said that both Sting and Taz have trusted him and that the company overall has trusted him with his work for over a year now. Allin said everyone trusted his vision and didn’t second guess his directing when it came to filming the street fight that pitted Allin & Sting against Team Taz members, Ricky Starks & Brian Cage. Allin wrapped and said it meant a lot that Tony Khan trusted him too and let him execute the match as he saw it.

Allin & Sting defeated Starks & Cage in what was a cinematic street fight and Sting’s first mach for AEW at Revolution.

CATCH-UP: Christian Cage signs with AEW, debuts at Revolution (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)