Kenny Omega’s return to Impact TV announced

The “god of pro wrestling,” Kenny Omega, will be making his way back to Impact Wrestling television.

Impact announced this morning that Omega will appear on next week’s episode of Impact TV along with Don Callis.

Omega will be facing Rich Swann in a championship vs. championship main event match at Impact’s Rebellion PPV on April 24. Swann defeated Moose at Sacrifice and unified the Impact World Championship and TNA World Championship. Omega is the current AEW World Champion.

