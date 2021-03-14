3/13 IMPACT WRESTLING SACRIFICE PPV REPORT: Swann vs. Moose world title unification match, Good Brothers vs. Robinson & Finlay, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING SACRIFICE 2021 PPV REPORT

MARCH 13, 2021

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT T SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-A video package featuring Rich Swann and Moose aired.

-Earlier today: Rich Swann was shown entering the building with the belt. Matt Striker called tonight the biggest match of his career.

(1) DECAY (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus w/Rosemary) vs. RENO SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)

Adam and Steve started it off with Steve getting the best of it. Taurus and Luster tagged in. Taurus took Luster down after a series of moves. Decay used double team moves on Luster. Thornstowe finally battled back on Taurus. Reno Scum tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Taurus. Taurus finally got the hot tag to Steve. Reno Scum double teamed Steve but he made the tag to Taurus.

All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Steve dove over the top rope onto Luster on the floor, but Luster caught him. Rosemary blew the mist in Luster’s face. Taurus hit a Taurus Driver for the pin and the victory.

WINNER: Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic tag team match. I’d like to see Black Taurus in singles action.)

-Striker and D’Lo ran down the matches for the evening.

(2) TENILLE DASHWOOD & KALEB WITH A K vs. HAVOC & NEVAEH

Nevaeh and Tenille started things off. Kaleb (wearing a neck brace) tagged in and slammed Nevaeh. He missed an elbow drop. Havoc tagged in and gave him a backbreaker. Havoc and Nevaeh tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Kaleb. Nevaeh chopped Kaleb in the corner. Kaleb pulled Nevaeh down by the hair. Tenille tagged in. She suplexed Nevaeh as Kaleb took pictures on the outside. Tenille choked Nevaeh over the top rope.

Kaleb held Nevaeh’s tights as Tenille stomped her in the corner. Kaleb tagged back in and put Nevaeh in a leglock. Tenille came in and put Nevaeh in a chin lock. Kaleb raked Nevaeh’s back. Nevaeh hit a neckbreaker on Kaleb. Havoc made the hot tag and ran wild. She gave Kaleb a Samoan drop then charged Tenille and Kaleb in opposite corners. Nevaeh tagged back in. Nevaeh rolled up Tenille, but Kaleb distracted the referee. While the referee was arguing with Havoc, Kaleb rolled them over and Tenille got the pin on Nevaeh.

WINNERS: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Entertaining match. The road to a Havoc and Nevaeh breakup continues.)

-Nevaeh looked disappointed after the match.

-Eddie Edwards approached Rich Swann in the locker room and wished him well in his match tonight. Eddie predicted that Swann would win to go on to take on Omega, then win the AEW title. Swann was hyped up. He kissed the title belt.

-Video package of the Violent by Design feud with Jake Something.

(3) JAMES STORM & CHRIS SABIN (w/Jake Something) vs. JOE DOERING & DEANER (w/Eric Young)

Deaner and Sabin started it off. Sabin hit a series of arm drags on Deaner. Deaner consulted Eric Young on the outside. Doering tagged in and overpowered Sabin. Sabin battled back with kicks. Doering double clotheslined Storm and Sabin. Deaner and Storm battled back and forth. Storm and Sabin double teamed Deaner. Doering clotheslined Storm from the apron. Doering and Deaner tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Storm.

Storm finally made the hot tag to Sabin. Sabin dropkicked Deaner off the top rope. Storm landed an elbow off the top on Deaner and Sabin got a two count out of it. Doering hit a crossbody block on Sabin. Deaner landed a headbutt for a two count. Sabin got a kick to Deaner’s head for a pin, but Eric Young broke it up from the outside. While the referee was down, Eric tried to piledriver Sabin, but Jake ran in and clotheslined Eric.

All six wrestlers fought. Eric hit a neckbreaker on Jake on the outside. Rhino came in out of nowhere and hit the gore on Sabin. Deaner pinned Sabin for the win.

WINNERS: Joe Doering & Deaner in 12:00.

-Rhino celebrated with his new teammates as the announcers voiced their disgust.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match. Sabin looked great. The Rhino heel turn was out of left field and a surprise.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Brian Myers backstage. Myers complained about how he has been treated. He vowed to beat Eddie Edwards.

-A video package on the Brian Myers/Eddie Edwards feud aired.

(4) EDDIE EDWARDS vs. BRIAN MYERS – Hold Harmless No Disqualification Match

This was the first singles match of the night. Eddie and Myers brawled at the bell. Eddie landed a suplex to Myers, who rolled outside. They fought up the ramp with Eddie getting the best of it. Myers rolled back in the ring. Myers tripped Eddie. Eddie battled back and dove over the top rope on Myers. Eddie hit a dive on Myers through the ropes to the outside. They battled on the outside. Myers threw Eddie into the steps then pounded on him.

Back in the ring, Myers choked Eddie with a metal trash can lid. Myers continued the advantage then brought chairs in the ring. He attacked Eddie with a chair. Myers climbed to the top rope, but Myers hit him with a metal cookie sheet. Eddie superplexed Myers onto a pile of chairs. Myers and Eddie traded punches and chops. Eddie got a Blue Thunder Bomb on Myers for a two count. Eddie went to the outside and set up a table.

Hernandez showed up at ringside and battled with Eddie. Hernandez was about to get the Border Toss on Eddie but Matt Cardona ran in for the save. Cardona ran off Hernandez. Eddie grabbed a kendo stick and stalked Myers on the outside. Myers yanked Eddie into the side of the ring. Myers set Eddie on the table, then climbed to the top rope. Eddie got up and hit Myers with the stick. Eddie hit a backpack stunner from the top rope on Myers through the table on the outside.

Eddie rolled Myers into the ring. Myers caught Eddie with a kick. Myers pulled out an object but Eddie got it away. Eddie hit the roster cut and a power bomb. Eddie put the object in his knee pad and hit the Boston Knee Party for the win.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 16:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good back and forth action and these two wrestlers worked well together.)

-Recap video of the Fire N Flava vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grace feud.

(5) FIRE N FLAVA (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE & JAZZ- Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

Striker noted that it would be all championship matches from here on out. Grace overpowered Kiera. Jazz and Tasha tagged in. Jazz got the better of the exchange and slammed Tasha for an early two count. Grace tagged back in and dropped elbows on Tasha. Grace battled Tasha on the outside then threw her back in. The referee checked on Tasha. As Grace went to check on her, Tasha attacked her to get the advantage.

Tasha dragged Grace back to her corner. Kiera landed kicks on Grace. Fire N Flava tagged in and out and kept the advantage on Grace. Jazz made the tag and teed off on Tasha. Fire N Flava double teamed Jazz. Kiera kicked Jazz in the back, then put her in a headlock on the mat. Jazz battled back, but Kiera raked her eyes and gave her a neckbreaker. Tasha tagged back in and maintained the advantage on Jazz.

Jazz battled back and landed a spin kick. Grace got the hot tag and hit a series of moves on Kiera. Tasha dove off the top rope to break up a pin attempt. Grace and Kiera exchanged punches and chops. Tasha interfered from the outside to knock Grace off the ropes. Kiera landed kicks on Grace, but Grace battled back with a wheelbarrow face plant for a two count. Jazz tagged back in and put an STF on Kiera. Tasha broke it up. Kiera hit a back fist on Grace, followed by a neckbreaker from Tasha, then a Play of the Day for the pin on Grace.

WINNERS: Fire N Flava in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match and Fire N Flava looked impressive. I was surprised to see Grace take the pin.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Moose. Moose was quiet then said he had done enough talking, just watch what happens to Rich Swann tonight.

(6) TJP (c) vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton)- Impact Wrestling X Division Championship Match

Ace took control with a side headlock on the mat. TJP powered out and got Ace in an abdominal stretch. Ace made the ropes to break it up. They battled back and forth on the mat. TJP kicked Ace in the face. TJP dropkicked Fulton to the outside. Ace connected with a dive on TJP on the outside. TJP and Ace exchanged the advantage with a series of quick moves. Ace had TJP in a Dragon Sleeper and pulled on his shoulder.

TJP got out and landed a springboard DDT on Ace. TJP hit a crossbody block off the top rope on Ace. TJP hit a boot to the face and a tornado DDT. TJP went to the top but Ace rolled out of the way. They had another exchange with quick moves. They double booted each other and both wrestlers were laid out on the mat. Ace landed a kick to the head, then a springboard leg drop for a two count. TJP crumpled on the mat and the referee checked on him. TJP caught Ace and put him in a knee bar. Ace finally reached the ropes.

TJP and Ace exchanged punches. TJP got another knee bar, then suplexed Ace. TJP went for the splash, but Ace pulled the referee in front so that TJP wouldn’t dive. Ace hit a double stomp then his finisher for the win.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 13:00 to win the X Division Title.

-Fulton put Ace on his shoulders and celebrated the victory.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent match and some of the action was too fast to call. TJP always has innovative, crisp offense. Ace should be a good champion.)

-Swinger’s Palace. Tenille and Kaleb walked in. Swinger asked if they were there for the two for one special. Tenille said she was just there to do a Boomerang. Tenille and Kaleb recognized Alisha. Alisha said they weren’t going to disrespect her in her house. They agreed to have a match.

-Video package recapping the ODB/Deonna Purrazzo feud.

(7) DEONNA PURRAZZO (c)(w/Kimber Lee & Susan) vs. ODB- Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match

They traded the advantage, then Deonna had ODB in a headlock. ODB suplexed out of it. ODB hit a Thesz Press and landed punches, then charged Deonna in the corner. ODB landed a fallaway slam. Susan distracted the referee. Kimber Lee pulled on ODB’s foot but ODB kicked her off. ODB brawled with Deonna and Lee on the outside. The referee threw out Susan and Kimber Lee to the approval of the fake crowd.

Deonna stomped ODB. Deonna hit a kneel ift and a Russian Leg Sweep into an armbar. ODB was able to escape and they exchanged punches. Deonna had ODB in an armbar over the ropes, but had to break it. ODB slammed Deonna off the top rope. ODB sold her arm as both wrestlers were on the mat recovering. They got to their feet and exchanged punches. ODB took over with a shoulder block. Deonna landed a boot to the face.

ODB gave Deonna a powerslam for a two count. ODB missed a splash off the top rope and Deonna turned it into an armbar. Deonna put both arms in the submission and ODB immediately tapped.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good match and another strong victory for Deonna in her dominant championship reign. ODB was a fun challenger.)

-Tenille and Alisha barged into Scott D’Amore’s office and demanded a match against each other. Scott said he’d put them on a six-on-six match on Tuesday. Alisha asked who else would be in the match. Scott said she’d have to go to impactwrestling.com to find out.

-A video recap of the Good Brothers/Finjuice feud played.

(8) THE GOOD BROTHERS (c)(Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. FINJUICE (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)- Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match

Anderson and Finlay squared off at the start. Anderson had Finlay in a headlock. Finlay hit a dropkick. Finjuice double teamed Anderson. Gallows came in and connected with a series of punches. Juice battled back, but got clotheslined. Anderson tagged back in and had Juice in a chin lock. He also grabbed Juice’s nose. He scraped his boot across Juice’s face. Finjuice double teamed Anderson. Anderson pulled Finlay off the second rope. Doc tagged back in and dropped elbows in Finlay.

Doc hit a series of punches on Finlay then applied a rear chin lock, followed by a big boot. Anderson continued to wear down Finlay with a chin lock, then punched him in the corner. Finlay booted Anderson in the face. Doc came in to block Finlay from making the tag. Doc leg dropped Finlay for a two count. Doc connected with a series of elbows. Anderson tagged in. He knocked Juice off the ring apron. Good Brothers double teamed Finlay in the corner.

Doc had Finlay in a chin lock. Finlay applied a jawbreaker to get out of it. Anderson tagged in but missed a move. Juice got the hot tag and ran wild on Anderson. Juice hit a rock bottom for a two count. Juice charged Anderson, but Anderson was able to move. Doc and Anderson double teamed Juice. Finlay broke up a two count, then got thrown out. Brothers went for the Magic Killer but Finlay broke it up. Anderson hit a spinebuster on Juice for a two count.

Juice got a backslide for a two count. Finlay made a hot tag. Finlay dropped an elbow off the second rope for a two count. Finjuice hit a doomsday device on Anderson for the pin.

WINNERS: Finjuice in 15:00 to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

(D.L.’s Take: A surprise title change. The match was good and really picked up at the end. The announcers did a really good job of explaining things and putting over the title change. It will be interesting to see where things go from here.)

-Video package on the Rich Swann/Moose feud.

(9) RICH SWANN (c) vs. MOOSE (c)- Impact Wrestling World Title and TNA World Title Unification Match

Dave Penzer made the introductions inside the ring. Rich Swann charged Moose and hit a dropkick. Moose battled back. After some back and forth action, Moose charged Swann but missed and fell to the outside. They fought on the outside and Swann ran Moose into three ring posts. Swann rolled Moose back in the ring. Moose got a Hot Shot on Swann. Moose pulled on Swann’s hair. Moose threw Swann around. Swann battled back and dropkicked Moose in the knee twice. Moose backdropped Swann.

Moose stood on Swann and continued to pull his hair. Moose had Swann in a chin lock. Swann battled back with punches and rolled Moose up for a two count. Moose hit a rock bottom for a two count. Moose brought a chair in the ring and jammed it between the ropes in a corner. Moose hit a fallaway slam on Swann. The action spilled to the outside and Moose ran Swann into the guardrails. Swann pulled Moose’s hair around the guardrail as Swann screamed.

Moose and Swann exchanged punches on the outside with Moose getting the better of it. Back in the ring, Moose had Swann in an abdominal stretch. Swann grabbed Moose’s fingers and bit them to break the hold. Swann battled back with punches and forearms. Moose lifted Swann and dropped him over his knee. Moose climbed the ropes with Swann on his back. Swann flipped Moose off the ropes. Swann hit a series of punches, back fists, and kicks. Moose booted Swann in the back.

In an amazing move, as Moose dove off the ropes, Swann hit a cutter coming from the other direction. Swann landed a series of kicks on Moose. Swann hit his 450 splash off the second rope for a two count. Moose knocked Swann off the ropes, then climbed up. They exchanged punches while on the ropes. Swann knocked Moose off the top rope. Swann was groggy but recovered. Moose swiftly climbed the ropes and hit an incredible fallaway moonsault slam. Swann kicked out of a pin attempt.

Moose went to the outside and showed his frustration. Moose got back in the ring and got in position for the spear. Moose charged and Swann moved out of the way. Moose charged again and missed again. Moose charged again but Swann moved and Moose hit the chair that he had set up earlier in the corner. Swann rolled up Moose for the win to take both belts. Swann took both belts and celebrated up the ramp.

WINNER: Rich Swann in 23:00 to unify the Impact and TNA World Titles.

(D.L.’s Take: An excellent match with incredible athleticism. They kind of telegraphed that the chair would play a role in the finish, but it didn’t take away from the match too much. Swann has had a really good reign. Not sure were Moose goes from here. The build to the match with Kenny Omega begins.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun night of entertainment capped off by a great main event. All of the matches were solid and nothing stood out as terrible. The announcing was really strong also. It was a newsworthy night too, with two title changes (three, if you count the TNA Title). Good show.

