Kenny Omega will look to add to his belt collection at Impact Wrestling’s next PPV.

On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that Omega will be wrestling in the main event of Impact’s April PPV, Rebellion for the unified Impact World Championship.

This weekend on Impact’s Sacrifice show, Rich Swann and Moose will unify the Impact World Championship and the TNA World Championship. Omega will face the winner of that match at Rebellion and put his AEW World Championship on the line in a title vs. title match.

.@ScottDAmore has announced that @GottaGetSwann and @TheMooseNation will UNIFY the IMPACT World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships SATURDAY at #Sacrifice! The winner will then face @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX in a TITLE VS TITLE match at Rebellion on April 24th! pic.twitter.com/7mFxoIDAdq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2021

Sacrifice will air live on Impact Plus this Saturday. Rebellion will take place on Saturday April 24 and will be available on PPV.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is big news. Because Swann and Omega have crossed paths, my assumption is that he will be the guy to unify the titles at Sacrifice over the weekend. Swann vs. Omega should be a great match, but the real intrigue is in Omega becoming the Impact World Champion and holding both that world title and the AEW Championship at the same time. That win would emphasize the belt collector gimmick while adding a layer to the Impact and AEW relationship.

