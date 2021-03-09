SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lacey Evans was set for a big push and run with the Raw Women’s Championship before she made her pregnancy announcement and went on a hiatus from WWE.

Fightful is reporting that Evans was set to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship from Asuka at the Elimination Chamber PPV event. From there, Evans was set to continue her feud with Charlotte Flair all the way through WrestleMania and possibly beyond.

Fightful also reported that Ric Flair was possibly going to get physical, but he could not be cleared to do so.

CATCH-UP: WrestleMania 37 tickets to go on sale next week