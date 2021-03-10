FREE PODCAST 3/9 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday: New Mailbag on WrestleMania’s lack of star power, Braun-Shane, more, then Keller & Powell talk 2011 WM build, plus AEW Revolution 2020 Roundtable (197 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this Wildcard Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first up is a new Mailbag with Wade answering listener questions on a variety of topics including the lack of big name special attractions in the build to WrestleMania this year and whether that will change in coming weeks, the strength of the Braun Strowman-Shane McMahon saga last night on Raw, more on Cody-Shaq, and other topics.

Then a jump back to the 10 years ago Flagship with Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net joining PWTorch editor Wade Keller to discuss a variety of topics with live caller for an hour including the latest WrestleMania 27 build on Raw night before, the prior week’s Impact, and more.

Then the final segment features the AEW Revolution 2020 PPV Roundtable Podcast. Wade was joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican to review the AEW Revolution PPV including Jon Moxley challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW Title, Kris Statlander challenging Nyla rose for the AEW Title, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega defending their tag titles against The Young Bucks, Cody vs. MJF, Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes, and Orange Cassidy vs. Pac in the surprise of the night.

