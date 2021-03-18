HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 3/17: Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa deliver in star making, first-time main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-The Cody match this week was smack dab in the middle of his sweet spot. Cody Rhodes is a storyteller in that ring. This wasn’t necessarily a masterpiece in that arena, but it was Cody going back to what he does best. That’s important.

-This version of Penta has all the upside in the world. He is full of charisma that feels unique. His body language and mannerisms force the attention of an audience. Yes, he lost here, but the post-match angle tells us the story between him and Cody is still going. The sky is the limit for him if he keeps tapping into this part of his personality.

-I was worried about another Young Bucks character flip-flop, but thrilled we didn’t get it. Nick and Matt Jackson stayed true to themselves as babyfaces opposite Don Callis and stayed likable in the process. We saw baby steps on the way to an overall consistent presentation.

-Jade Cargill’s “it” factor flies through the television and super kicks you in the face. It’s powerful. If AEW can develop the rest of her game, they have a star on their hands.

-Man, MJF really put the hard sell and full court press on as he introduced his new faction, The Pinnacle, didn’t he? It worked, too, MJF was artistic as he told the story of his team and why it exists. The endgame was heat. People want to see these guys get beat up and they want Inner Circle to be the ones that do it. Easy money.

-Not sure about you, but I’m kind of done with the huge 10-man tag matches. It gets acts on the show and some of it is fun action to watch, but give me promos, development, and storytelling over it at the moment. How many different ways can you have a 10-man tag? Pump the breaks there and go back to it later. Give the audience a reason to want it again.

-Christian Cage set his AEW course and he did so without taking any shots at WWE. His journey is important and if navigated successfully, the end results won’t be an AEW run that looks like the one he had in TNA.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have a nice brotherly-like chemistry that’s enjoyable to watch. The post-match angle after they beat The Good Brothers alludes to more story involving Moxley and Kenny Omega.

-The Young Bucks dismissing Kenny Omega and aiding Jon Moxley is a significant storyline development. To this point, The Bucks have walked a line between being with Omega and on the outs with him. This felt definitive.

-And the Sting interview troll job continues. Yes, we saw hints of a babyface turn for Brian Cage during it. Yes, Darby Allin set a new mission for his TNT Championship reign. Yes, Lance Archer is peripherally involved in all of that. No more Sting, though. Each of those developments could have happened outside of any connection to Sting. Holding and hyping an interview with Sting only to focus on three other stories not only confuses Sting’s involvement, but it waters down what he means as he inevitably is forced to take a back seat to mid-card acts in the company.

-What can you say about the main event between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa? The Lights Out Match was the perfect mechanism to end their feud and the perfect flavor to showcase the AEW women’s division in the Dynamite main event for the first time. Baker and Rosa were almost perfect here. The match was brutally violent, but logical at the same time. Overall, an Austin 3:16-esque moment for both Baker and Rosa.

