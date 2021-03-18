VIP AUDIO 3/17 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk streaming platforms, Rich raves about Dynamite main event between Thunderosa and Britt Baker, Trav finishes “Emerilia” series, more (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back, providing VIP content for you all. They start out talking streaming platforms are the new cable bill. Disney Plus price increase and WWE network headed to Peacock. Rich raves about the AEW Dynamite main event between Thunderosa and Britt Baker. Travis finishes up with the “Emerilia” series. Digressions on digressions! The mailbag gets emptied.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO