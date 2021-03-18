News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/17 – East Coast Cast #543 (NSFW): Travis discusses Bryan and Edge’s strong words for each other, McIntyre steals Lashley’s finishing hold, Paul Wight debuts for AEW to positive reviews, more (94 min)

March 18, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Travis flies solo dolo while Cam takes a well-deserved week off. Headed into WrestleMania, and Smackdown is the best show on TV, up and down the roster. Daniel Bryan and Edge have strong words for each other. Drew McIntyre steals Bobby Lashley’s finishing hold to make a point. Paul Wight debuts for AEW to very positive reviews. Apollo Crews’s new gimmick is rubbing some people the wrong way. Adam Cole suffers the consequences of his treachery. Live calls and more.

