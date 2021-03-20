VIP AUDIO 3/20 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including conversation with Sean Waltman about serious injury he suffered during a match that weekend, Raw review with Rock, tons of insider news and analysis from 2011 (173 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a full week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago. Details follow:

•The March 8, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including ratings surging for WWE and TNA including last night’s Raw popping a year-high 3.9, plus NXT season five details, and in-depth analysis of whether this year’s WrestleMania will sell better than last year’s with a list of pros and cons.

•The March 9, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Shelton Benjamin commenting on his potential WWE future after his dark match last night with expanded commentary on how he is a valuable asset to either WWE or TNA at this point, plus items on Herschel Walker, Jeff Hardy, Chris Jericho, the Torch Talk with Diamond Dallas Page, and more.

•The March 10, 2011 episode features his in-depth look at this week’s TNA Impact which was focused primarily on hyping Sunday’s Victory Road PPV including a gathering of big names who want the TNA World Title, first-look at the PPV line-up late in the show, and analysis of the pacing of the show with the pros and cons of the approach they took.

•The March 11, 2011 episode features a special guest, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, telling his account of a serious injury he suffered at an indy show in New York last weekend when he was stabbed by part of a steel ring barrier which led to a series of crazy events. It’s a detailed walk through an evening that could be a full act in a movie like “The Wrestler” that has to be heard to be believed.

•The March 12, 2011 episode features a look at the breaking news today that the UFC parent company Zuffa has purchased Strikeforce. There are several examples in pro wrestling that have enough similarities from a marketing, fan loyalty, marketplace relevance, and human nature standpoint to draw comparisons and learn lessons. This is a look at pro wrestling’s history of one parent entity running two brands and why it has never worked and one specific way Strikeforce could stay relevant even if owned by UFC’s parent company.

•The March 13, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with these subjects: What if Bret Hart joined the Outsiders to form the NWO instead of Hulk Hogan? Was Ken Shamrock’s decline in MMA related to blunt chairshots in WWE? Are TNA-WCW comparisons past relevant because it’s been so many years since WCW went away?

•The March 14, 2011 episode features analysis of the latest episode or Raw including another segment with The Rock, the return of Jim Ross and Brian Christopher, Sheamus’s career on the line, two first-ever match-ups, and Miz inserts himself into the main event discussion with a vicious attack to end the show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO