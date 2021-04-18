Confrontation segment set for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre will confront MVP on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Last week, McIntyre defeated Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in a triple threat match to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley for the championship at the WrestleMania: Backlash PPV on May 16.

After the match, McIntyre was attacked by former Retribution members, T-Bar and Mace, as MVP looked on. McIntyre will confront MVP in regards to that ambush.

