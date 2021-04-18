Confrontation segment set for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Drew McIntyre will confront MVP on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
Last week, McIntyre defeated Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in a triple threat match to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley for the championship at the WrestleMania: Backlash PPV on May 16.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw
What will @The305MVP have to say to defend himself when @DMcIntyreWWE confronts him about last week's ambush courtesy of @TBARRetribution & @MACEtheWRESTLER?
📺 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/lOkpDtj7PO pic.twitter.com/3T5aZiyGEH
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2021
After the match, McIntyre was attacked by former Retribution members, T-Bar and Mace, as MVP looked on. McIntyre will confront MVP in regards to that ambush.
