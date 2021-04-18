SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Darby Allin will defend the AEW TNT Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Allin requested to face a top five ranked opponent and Tony Khan obliged by booking him against Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy is ranked number three in the AEW rankings.

The @AEWonTNT Champion called for any Top 5 contender in a title match on Dynamite & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a top challenger! TNT Champion @DarbyAllin will defend the title vs. the unbeaten #3 ranked wrestler in AEW: Jungle Boy on #AEWDynamite on TNT Wednesday 8/7C! pic.twitter.com/7WstletHsy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2021

Allin has been a fighting TNT Champion to this point. He defeated Matt Hardy on the last episode of Dynamite and J.D. Drake the week before that.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is a big match for AEW to giveaway on Dynamite and after last week’s successful rating number, it should do good business for the company this week as well. Clearly, Allin and Jungle Boy are both projects for Tony Khan and future stars of AEW. There has been investment made in both and seeing them collide on this stage is meaningful from an entertainment perspective, but also as a check-in point on their progress in becoming faces of the company.

CATCH-UP: Jim Ross talks CM Punk, wants him back in pro wrestling