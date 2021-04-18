Jim Ross talks CM Punk, wants him back in pro wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jim Ross wants CM Punk back in wrestling.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross discussed Punk and that he wished he would return to the business. Ross said that Punk certainly had a lot to give from and in-ring perspective, but that he could also help the business outside of the ring in a coaching role.

“I always wished Phil Brooks was back in the business, at least on a part-time basis, because I think he has a lot to offer,” Ross said. “Not just as a bell-to-bell performer, but someone that has earned the respect of his peers and that he could help those guys. Those younger guys that were marks for CM Punk’s work, his attitude, being defiant and somewhat controversial…I don’t know how those two guys could have a bad match. I wish Punk was still in the game. Maybe he will be someday.” (h/t to Fightful for the transcription)

Punk’s last appearance in a wrestling match was the the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble.

