WWE Summerslam reportedly to be held in front of a live audience

With the success of WrestleMania 37 weekend, WWE has reportedly pegged its next event in front of live fans.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that WWE is planning to have fans in attendance for this year’s Summerslam event in August. No other details were provided and the exact date for Summerslam 2021 has yet to be announced.

WWE welcomed 25,000 fans to each night of WrestleMania 37. It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that fans attended a main roster show.

