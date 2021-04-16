SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania week for WWE proved to be successful once again.

In an open letter on Thursday and as reported by Wrestling Inc, Stephanie McMahon revealed massive video numbers around WWE content in the lead up to WrestleMania 37. Per McMahon, WWE secured 1.1 billion video views from WrestleMania week and 31 million hours of content that was consumed. In addition, 115 million engagements to WWE-related content were tracked. In the letter, McMahon also revealed that WWE Superstars took part in over 300 media interviews to help promote the biggest week of the year.

This year’s WrestleMania took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Next year, WrestleMania 38 will take place at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, Texas.

Heydorn’s Analysis: So, that’s a huge number and one that top WWE brass will point to when questioned about the ratings success of their television shows. Traditional vs. non-traditional media engagement is an important subject, but a discussion for another time. The bottom line is, there clearly is an appetite for the WWE product during their biggest week of the year. WWE should look at those numbers and work tirelessly to convert the one or two-time Youtube viewer into a regular customer.

CATCH-UP: Pat McAfee to join Smackdown announce team, will debut tonight