Pat McAfee to join Smackdown announce team, will debut tonight

Pat McAfee is headed to the WWE main roster.

In a press release on Friday morning, WWE announced that McAfee would be joining the Friday Night Smackdown announce team as an analyst next to Michael Cole. McAfee will make his debut on tonight’s episode of the show.

“For as long as I can remember WWE has been a company that I have admired, both for its incredible staying power of creating riveting entertainment and for its ability to connect people all over the globe,” said McAfee. “I’ve been fortunate to try a lot of cool professions but working for WWE was the one I looked forward to most. I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to give back to the business that has given me and many others so much and having the opportunity to sit at the same table that legends have graced is truly a dream come true. Now let’s go get it.”

Most recently, McAfee had been featuring on WWE’s NXT brand. He wrestled Adam Cole in a singles match and also participated in November’s NXT TakeOver: War Games.

