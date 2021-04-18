VIP AUDIO 4/18 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Making the moment – The artistic success of Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects the artistry of the match from a high level perspective. Specific talking points include the presentation of the match, the video package ahead of the entrances, the artistic success of both entrances, Banks and Belair letting the emotion hit them and their success in letting it drive intrigue of the match, the in-ring action, analysis of the Banks dive spot, the mission of the match, whether or not both women are stronger in their characters coming out of the match, Banks and Belair recognizing the artistic picture they needed to draw, future business on the table, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO