FREE PODCAST 4/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (4-12-16) Keller & Powell & Valley talk Raw, Styles, Bullet Club, Reigns, Cauliflower Alley Banquet, live callers & emails (177 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (4-12-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by “Saturday Morning Wrestling’s” Jim Valley, also of the VIP Wayback Playback weekly audio show and the “Total Chaos” Attitude Era radio show available to VIP members. Valley is live on site at Cauliflower Alley Club for their annual banquet discussing who he had rubbed elbows with, and then we hand over topics to callers who discuss primarily all of the happenings on Raw the night before.

Then, in the previously VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net joins Wade to answer emails from listeners with topics coming out of Raw last night on A.J. Styles, Bullet Club, Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, and much more, plus TNA’s future, ROH-EVOLVE-WWE and Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Gold.

