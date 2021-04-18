VIP AUDIO 4/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Post-Mania Smackdown review including Cesaro’s highs and lows, Bockwinkel (w/Heenan) vs. Hogan look-back, Charlotte, AEW rating, McAfee, Belair, more (100 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of VIP-exclusive series "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The post-WrestleMania episode of Smackdown including reviewing Pat McAfee on commentary, Cesaro’s strengths and weaknesses on display, where to go with Edge and Daniel Bryan from here, Bianca Belair’s promo perhaps straying to cockiness again, and more.

AEW’s strong rating on Wednesday without NXT.

Charlotte’s path going forward and her scheduled match against Asuka for Raw.

What pro wrestling can learn from Triller.

Some soccer news that resembles the evolution of pro wrestling.

Off the Beaten Path: Hulk Hogan challenging Nick Bockwinkel (w/Bobby Heenan) for the AWA Hvt. Title with Gene Okerlund as the ring announcer. This includes observing Hogan’s wider moveset and surprising athleticism, Bockwinkel’s greatness as a heel and how Kenny Omega could benefit from modeling himself after him, little moments throughout the pre-match, match, and post-match, and more. (WATCH MATCH HERE.)

