FREE PODCAST 4/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari: Bryan’s future, Reigns-Bryan-Cesaro, Bayley-Belair, McAfee, Sami’s dance, live callers, emails (134 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan-Cesaro developments, Bayley interacting with Bianca Belair, Pat McAfee’s second week on commentary, Sami Zayn’s dance over Kevin Owens, Sonya Deville’s trajectory, Apollo Crews and Commander Aziz, and more with live callers and emails.

