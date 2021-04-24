VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #652 (May 5, 2001): “WCW relaunch still in works” with analysis, Keller on pros and cons of guaranteed contracts, Torch Talk with amazing insight into WCW sale, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #652 cover-dated May 5, 2001: This issue begins with a cover story titled “WCW relaunch still in works, but no firm date set” details the WWF’s tentative plans for a WCW relaunch including an analysis of the talent available and not available… Ask the Torch deals with the issue of guaranteed contracts in pro wrestling… Part two of the Torch Talk with Jerry Jarrett features more amazing insight into WCW’s final months from someone in the middle of negotiations to purchase the company… WCW Newswire features the latest on the status of the sold company and its contracted wrestlers… In-depth coverage of WWF Backlash… Plus Letters to the Torch, End Notes with Wade Keller on the potential of a WCW relaunch TV show, reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Heat, and more…



