FREE PODCAST 5/13 – WKPWP – WWE WrestleMania Backlash Preview: Sam Roberts joins Wade to talk Reigns-Cesaro, Belair-Bayley, Lashley-Drew-Braun, Ripley-Charlotte-Asuka (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special WWE WrestleMania Backlash preview episode with special guest Sam Roberts from WWE’s Kickoff Shows and his Not Sam Wrestling Podcasts. They’ll talk Roman Reigns defending against Cesaro and reaction to the return of Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair defending against Bayley, Bobby Lashley defending against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, Rhea Riplley defending against Charlotte and Asuka, Miz vs. Damien Priest with the pros and cons of Miz and John Morrison possibly breaking up, and The Dirty Dawgs vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO