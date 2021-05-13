Zelina Vega at the WWE Performance Center (w/ Hazelwood’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

According to report from Fightful Select, Zelina Vega was at the WWE Performance Center today. The report stated Vega was there to film something of some sort. They did note the working plan was for Vega to return to the company.

In an update to their post, Fightful Select reported that Vega was filmed walking into the Performance Center with Simone Johnson, and noted Vega’s return has “been in the works” for a while. Johnson is the daughter of former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Vega was released from WWE on November 13, 2020 after instituting a new third-party policy that directly affected people like Vega and others who used sites like Twitch and other sites to supplement their income. Vega tweeted about supporting unionization shortly before her release was announced.

Vega is also married to Aleister Black, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE television since October 12, 2020, a loss to Kevin Owens in a no disqualification match. Black’s returned to television through filmed vignettes the past few weeks.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: My initial thought was that she filmed something to return paired with her husband on Smackdown. However, the update suggests she’s more likely to return to NXT…unless, for some reason, they debut Johnson on Raw or Smackdown. It’s intriguing, of course, because this suggests that WWE is happy with Johnson’s progress, but might still feel she needs more time on the mic. Pairing her with Vega, who worked wonders for Andrade during their years of working together, should prove to be a valuable asset to the further development of Johnson. My only concern is that she might overshadow Johnson with her talents, charisma, and presence.

