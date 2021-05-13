Orange Cassidy injury update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A talking point from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the abrupt finish to the Pac vs. Orange Cassidy match and the status of the latter after a bad bump.

In an update from Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, Cassidy was said to be “OK” and the belief is that he’ll be ready to go for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. The pay-per-view will be headlined by Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against both Pac and Cassidy.

The reported finish for the match was to have been a time-limit draw, but the bump to Cassidy changed plans.

