THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 5/13: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Under Siege

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Moose

After being out of the ring for a while, Moose continued to re-build himself as a major player in Impact with his victory over James Storm in the main event of last week’s Impact TV show. The victory let him advance to the six-way number one contender’s match at Under Siege, where he will probably be the favorite to win and meet Kenny Omega in a title match at the next PPV. After their exchanges during the six-man tag match at the Hard to Kill PPV, it’s a match that many fans would love to see.

Match of the Week: Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju

The winner of this match advanced to the six-way number one contender’s match at Under Siege later this month. After about 13 minutes of really good action, Trey took the victory with his hourglass submission. These two worked really well together. I find that Rohit is so much more effective when he is in serious mode, such as this match. Trey continues to impress as Impact builds him for a more prominent role in the company.

Impact TV Results (5/6/21):

Chris Sabin beat Rhino

Taylor Wilde beat Susan

Trey Miguel beat Rohit Raju

Doc Gallows beat Juice Robinson

El Phantasmo beat VSK

Rachael Ellering beat Kiera Hogan

Moose beat James Storm

Impact Merch Update:

Impact continues to beef up its merchandising offerings with a new assortment of items that went up on Impact’s Ebay page. In addition to autographed photos of Alisha Edwards, Shera, Taylor Wilde, Susan, Havok, Finjuice, Rosemary, and more, unique ring-used item are also available such as:

Match used Rebellion turnbuckles autographed by Kenny Omega

Sunglasses and jacket sleeves autographed by Doc Gallows

Broken table slabs signed by Doc Gallows

Broken table slabs signed by Trey Miguel

Autographed t-shirts signed by Impact wrestlers including Ace Austin, Brian Myers, Violent by Design, and more.

A custom Rebellion vest

Swatches of the Rebellion ring mat signed by Rachael Ellering

In addition, former Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) will be doing a virtual autograph signing for Highspots on Tuesday, May 18th. For further information, check out highspotsauctions.com

Coming Up:

This week’s Impact TV show features matches that will continue to shape the Under Siege Impact Plus special. The participants in the Under Siege number one contender’s match will battle in a six-man tag team match, an X Division Scramble Match will take place to decide a new number one contender, and a Knockouts Championship match opportunity is on the line. Here’s the lineup:

Sami Callihan & Chris Bey & Moose vs. Matt Cardona & Trey Miguel & Chris Sabin

Karl Anderson vs. David Finlay

Havok vs. Rosemary

X Division Scramble Match: Petey Williams vs. El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. Ace Austin vs. Acey Romero vs. TJP

