Miro is the new AEW TNT Champion.

In the main event of AEW Dynamite this week, Miro defeated Darby Allin to earn the championship – his first since joining the AEW roster.

Miro secured the victory with his Game Over submission maneuver. After the match, Miro was confronted by Lance Archer as Dynamite went off the air.

