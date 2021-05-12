SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Miro is the new AEW TNT Champion.
In the main event of AEW Dynamite this week, Miro defeated Darby Allin to earn the championship – his first since joining the AEW roster.
LINE THEM ALL UP!! pic.twitter.com/YXrP48U00m
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 13, 2021
#andNEW @AEWonTNT Champion @ToBeMiro #AEWDynamite @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/9CrMpXWRnS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
Miro secured the victory with his Game Over submission maneuver. After the match, Miro was confronted by Lance Archer as Dynamite went off the air.
CATCH-UP: Chris Jericho comments on finish to last week’s Blood and Guts match
Leave a Reply