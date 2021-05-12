News Ticker

New TNT Champion crowned on AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 12, 2021

Miro is the new AEW TNT Champion.

In the main event of AEW Dynamite this week, Miro defeated Darby Allin to earn the championship – his first since joining the AEW roster.

Miro secured the victory with his Game Over submission maneuver. After the match, Miro was confronted by Lance Archer as Dynamite went off the air.

