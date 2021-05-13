FREE PODCAST 5/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss the Inner Circle and Pinnacle segment, big matches on Double or Nothing, Dynamite, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the segment that featured the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle. From there, they shift their focus to Double or Nothing and, specifically, the big matches on the show, while also reacting to what happened on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Then, they take listener emails and comments. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

