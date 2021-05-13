VIP AUDIO 5/12 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk so-called gas shortage, Cody Rhodes’ cringe-worthy promo, B-Fab, “Project Hail Mary” and “The Wandering Inn,” more (188 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP this week, the guys talk about a range of subjects. Travis rants about the so-called gas shortage. Cody Rhodes cuts a cringe-worthy promo about his unborn, bi-racial child. Travis and Rich focus on B-Fab, one of Swerve Scott’s newest charges. Rich reads Andy Weir’s new book “Project Hail Mary,” while Travis reads “The Wandering Inn.” Brian fills his own mailbag.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO