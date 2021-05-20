FREE PODCAST 5/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss AEW’s move to TBS, addition of Rampage, Dynamite, WWE zombies, more (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about AEW’s move to TBS beginning next year. They also discuss the new addition of Rampage, a third-hour show which will debut in August. From there, they take listener emails on this week’s episode of Dynamite and more topics, and close the show talking WWE zombies! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO