VIP AUDIO 5/19 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (10/13/1991): Heyman suspended, Wade Keller joins Arezzi to digest news, Eddie Gilbert interview, callers (98 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the October 13, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#131) hosted by John Arezzi featuring analysis of the news of the week with PWTorch Newsletter editor Wade Keller including Paul Heyman’s suspension by WCW management, plus “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert (ECW’s first booker prior to Paul Heyman) and more with live callers and Donny Liable’s news updates.

