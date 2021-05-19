5/19 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blondes, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed, Anthony Ogogo in action, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MAY 19, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-A video showing Cage’s match against Powerhouse Hobbs was shown as he walked to the ring. A video of Matt saving his Brother Mike from Hobbs was shown as he walked to the ring.

(1) CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. MATT SYDAL

Christian Cage and Matt Sydal started with a lock up, leading to a Cage headlock. Sydal ran the ropes and got separation, Cage then locked in another head lock and got Sydal to the mat. Sydal countered into a head lock of his own into a Judo throw and then a flying mare leading to a near fall for Sydal. The men locked up again, Sydal backed up and Cage slapped him for that. Sydal then tried to do a springboard press, but Cage kicked him off the ropes and then did a drop kick through the ropes on Sydal for a near fall.

Cage then hit a backbreaker for another near fall. Sydal hit some elbows but Cage did a diving uppercut in response and got another two count. Christian continued to work over Sydal, until Matt hit a hurricanrana and went to the top rope. Cage hit him before he could execute his chosen move. Cage set up for a superplex, but pushed Cage down and hit is top rope move for a near fall.

Sydal laid in kicks and then followed up with a lariat and then got another two count pin. Cage hit a low blow headbutt, but Sydal hit a double knees into Cage in the corner. This lead to a near fall for Sydal. Cage quickly countered with a backbreaker and called for the spear. Sydal countered and almost got the roll up win. Cage was now on the apron, he dodged a kick and went to the top rope and missed a move. Cage then hit a spear for a near fall.

Cage got up first between the two men and teased the Kill Switch, Sydal hit a kick in the head. Cage fought back and hit the Kill Switch for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Christian Cage in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: The match itself was pretty slow the first 5 minutes, but the last 4 minutes or so were fun and both men looked good. I think Cage was presenting heel tendencies in the match, but Face stuff at the end. So as always his character feels misaligned and not really “part,” of AEW at the moment.)

-Post match: Cage hugged Sydal as a sign of respect. Ricky Starks’ music hit and he walked out. Starks said he was his own man, and he is front and center. He said he had business to handle with Christian Cage. Brian Cage, Hobbs, and Hook attacked from behind and beat up Cage and Sydal. Adam Page walked out and made the save.

-The announce team ran down the show and pumped matches for Double or Nothing. At the end, Brian Pillman Jr. and Grif Garrison were shown in a video. Pillman said that his father kept him away from wrestling and that The Young Bucks are why he and Garrison are in wrestling. But, they are not the same men they once knew. [c]

-A video with Moxley and Kingston was shown. Moxley said they are making a dent in the division, he asked who The Acclaimed are, Kingston said they were rapers. Moxley then said that they wouldn’t have a super kick party but would beat them up. Anthony Bowens said that their team is ranked higher and that they need to go through the acclaimed.

(2) JON MOXLEY & EDDIE KINGSTON vs. THE ACCLAIMED

Jon Moxley attacked Anthony Bowens before the match started. Eddie Kingston and Max Caster were the legal men in the ring when the match started. Moxley was tagged in and he worked over the beaten down Caster in the corner. Kingston tagged din and both men worked together on Caster. Once Moxley had exited, Kingston bit the ear of Caster. Kingston then hit a vertical suplex and tagged in Moxley, after a few moves Kingston was tagged back in. Caster was able to fight back and hit a dragon screw on Kingston to get the advantage. [c]

When the action was back in full screen, Bowens had Kingston in a leg lock that Moxley had to break up. Bowens made the tag to Caster, who tried to hit a move off the top rope, but Bowens was pushed into Caster. Moxley got the hot tag and he took out both members of the acclaimed. A big German Suplex and Lariat turned into a pile driver on Caster. Moxley then put Bowens to sleep on the apron.

Moxley then got to the top rope, but both members of the acclaimed attacked. Caster hit a superplex, then Bowens hit a splash and covered. Kingston made the save for his team and then Moxley took Bowens to his teams corner. Caster then threw Bowens a chain and the ref was distracted by that. Caster then appeared with a boom box but was taken out by Moxley. Moxley then teamed up with Kingston for a team finisher and he pinned Bowens.

WINNER: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston in 11:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This was a really well laid out almost squash match. Bowens and Caster got just enough in to remain credible as heels. This pushed forward the idea that Mox and Kingston are badass brawlers.)

-Jericho said that he would make an announcement later.

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Sky said that he loved Sting as a kid, he then said that time happened and that Sting is not the same man that he used to be and that sky is no longer a child. He warned Sting to step aside or Sky would put him down. Page then said that Sky already took him out, and then mentioned that he tossed Allin down those steps. Page then pointed out that Allin lost the TNT Title the next week. Page said he is here to take everything away form Allin, and that he is a man of his word, he promised to be the nail in his coffin.

The lights went out and Sting came out, Darby attacked while both Page & Sky were distracted. Sting & Allin proceeded to beat up Page & Sky. Page and Sky ran away, The Dark Order met them at the entrance stage, the two men then ran away in another direction. [c]

-MJF and The Pinnacle were at a nice restaurant. MJF said that Jericho is so funny, and fake laughed. He hopes that Jericho laughs and laughs, because he gets the last laugh. Dax Harwood said that they should be chasing championships and building a legacy, but they can’t because of Inner Circle. Jericho has been making a joke of the business. Shawn Spears then took out the waiter because ehe was waiting to long for his drink. MJF said if they take the match it will be Inner Circles last.

-Dr. Britt Baker’s music hit as Rebel walked out for her match.

(3) HIKARU SHIDA vs. REBEL

Rebel acted like she was hurt and rolled to the ropes. Rebel was able to kick Shida and do a dance. Shida then worked over the “injured,” leg and then put on a black glove. Shida then tried to lock in the lock jaw, and Baker got onto the apron to distract. Rebel hit Shida with the crutch and hit a suplex for a near fall. Shida then worked the leg of Rebel with a knee breaker and then tapped out Rebel.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 2:00

(Sage’s Analysis: I think the build to this match has been very good and had a legit chance to main event the PPV. But after this lazy setup I know that will not be the case. This wasn’t bad, it was just paint by numbers.)

-Baker got the best of Shida post match and posed with the title.

-Kenny Omega and Don Callis were backstage in the medical room where Orange Cassidy was getting treatment. Omega said that he cares about Cassidy as an EVP. They need him as a mascot, not a main event talent. Cassidy was shown a legal document to get out of the main event and that he would get the match, down the road, against Omega. Cassidy slowly ripped the paper. Omega then told Orange to remember the power bomb that Pac gave him, he said that the One Winged Angle that Omega is going to give him will be worse than that. Callis gave Cassidy a second document and they left the medical room. [c]

-The Inner Circle came out to the ring to address the situation with Stadium Stampede. Ortiz started by saying talk is cheap and that he wants to fight. Sammy said that he was on the same page. He said that it will never end as long as both teams are in the company, he called them all clowns, he said yes to the fight as well. Hager said they don’t have a choice. They have always said that they are the baddest and they will not be cowards like The Pinnacle. Jericho then said that the bubbly bath was a fun diversion. He heard the challenge and the stipulation, saying they would have to break up if they lost. He asked if it was worth it, he asked if Blood & Guts was worth it. He said he will never forget that night, because of MJF. He talked about the bump off the cage, he asked if it was worth it. He said it was, because he wants to punish him for it. Jericho proclaimed that they accept the challenge. He said if they do not win, they do not deserve to be a team. He said that they have to be killed to lose and they are all still alive. He said they would bury them and piss on their grave.

-Jade Cargill was backstage and started with the same line about her management. Mark Sterling came in and said that he wanted to work for her. Jade said that he was not gonna interrupt he moment and she told him to leave.

(4) SERENA DEEB vs. RED VELVET

Serena Deeb threw her shirt in the face of Red Velvet to start the match. She hit a neck breaker and got a near fall on Velvet. Deeb then laid in a kick and hit an elbow as Velvet was running the ropes. Deeb then worked over her opponent in the corner with elbows. Red Velvet reversed that and hit kicks of her own on Deeb in the same corner. Deeb grabbed the leg of Velvet and tried to keep up the pace, Velvet hit a dragon screw as the break started. [c]

Velvet hit a clothesline as the full screen returned, she followed that up with a moonsault for a two count. Deeb was pushed off of the apron and Velvet did a moonsault onto Deeb. Velvet followed that up with a head kick and a two count. Deeb countered and tried for a pile driver, Velvet countered and rolled up Deeb for a near fall. Velvet hit a slam and went to the top rope, she hit a moonsault, but Deeb’s knees were up. Deeb then hit a power bomb for a near fall.

Deeb had red Velvet in a leg hold and pulled her to the middle of the ring. Velvet countered and hit an inside cradle for a two count. Deeb locked in her leg lock and submitted Red Velvet.

WINNER: Serena Deeb in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This is the match of the night thus far. Good action, good storytelling, it made both women look great. I also like that someone didn’t come post match and attack either of them.)

-Pac was backstage looking for Kenny Omega. He said he was getting screwed over and who wants to fight him? [c]

(5) ANTHONY OGOGO vs. AUSTIN GUNN

Austin Gunn starte Dreh match buy landing a drop kick on Anthony Ogogo. Gunn then took control of the match with offense in the corner. Ogogo stood up and pushed Gunn in the stomach. The ref checked on Gunn and let him continue. Ogogo punched him in the gut once more. The match continued and Ogogo pushed him once more. The ref called the match.

WINNER: Anthony Ogogo in 3:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This was not good, I was hoping to see Ogogo do something other than punch someone. The fake blood spot was even worse. This is the worst build to Double or Nothing, with the best stuff being the Ogogo promo on AEW Dark. Is this really the best use for Cody? Can Ogogo do more and they are saving it for the PPV? We will see I suppose.)

-Post match Ogogo grabbed the American flag and threw it at Cody.

-SCU were backstage, Daniels was aked if his career was over. He did not answer and shook Kazarian’s hand. Kazarian then said that something special was taken from him last week. He said all of The Elite were at fault. He said that he will hunt every member of The Elite until he can’t anymore. [c]

-Miro came to the ring. He praised Jesus Christ for his strength and power, his ability. He took out Darby Allin, he said no matter who you are he will take what you have. Allin made him mad, but he forgives him as long as he apologizes and goes home. He is the champ now and he will give someone a chance at the title next week on Dynamite. Lance Archer walked out and he talked about the match that they will have at Double or Nothing. Miro said that Archer needs that old man, Jake Roberts, and he said to stay away form him. Miro said that Archer would be the one to die first.

-The announce team went over the lineup for next week’s Friday Night Dynamite. [c]

(6) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. THE VARSITY BLONDS

Griff Garrison and Nick Jackson started the match, Garrison hit a big boot after Nick had ran the ropes. Matt Jackson entered as did Pillman Jr. Both Bucks were outside the ring, Nick Jack sold that his ankle was injured. Matt Jackson was in the ring as Pillman and Garrison tagged in and out, working over Matt. Jackson got his knee’s up on a springboard move, at the same time Nick popped up and was tagged in. Nick walked the ropes and did a double stomp on Pillman and then on Garrison. [c]

When the action returned, Nick Jackson was in control. But, Pillman Jr. countered and both teams got a tag. Garrison took out both Bucks in the same corner and then hit a double spear, then a top rope dive on the outside. Garrison threw in Matt and Pillman hit a move off of the top rope leading to a two count for Garrison.

Matt Jackson hit a superplex on Pillman Jr., while Nick Jackson kicked Garrison on the floor. Both Bucks then took turns kicking Pillman in the middle of the ring. Matt accidentally kicked Nick and Matt had to break up the pin. Matt Jackson then locked on a Sharpshooter and Nick sprayed cold spray on Pillman.

Garrison made the save, but was kicked. Matt then sprayed Julia Heart with the cold spray and he was rolled up by Pillman for a near fall. Pillman was once again put in the Sharpshooter and he tapped out.

WINNER: The Young Bucks in 12:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid main event TV match. The Blonds are old school baby faces, and the Bucks are dirty heels. The stuff with the overly stupid ref is always bad but it is what it is.)

-Moxley and Kingston entered the ring and beat up The Young Bucks. Both Bucks were put to sleep to end the show. Kingston and Moxley stole the shoes of both men on the way out. It was announced they would have a tag title match at Double or Nothing.