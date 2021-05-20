FREE PODCAST 5/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Sage: Inner Circle accepts Pinnacle’s challenge for Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing, Varsity Blonds vs. Young Bucks, Miro’s first Dynamite as TNT Champion, more (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Tyler Sage from the PWTorch VIP podcast “Podcast of Honor” to discuss AEW Dynamite with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the futures of the Young Bucks and Jon Moxley after their tag team match at Double or Nothing, Cody vs. Anthony Agogo and the type of match they need to have at Double or Nothing, issues with the Shida vs. Baker build, Christian as a heel or just a cold act, whether or not it’s time to peel Darby Allin away from Sting, and more. Sage and Heydorn also discuss AEW adding a new show in August. Enjoy!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO