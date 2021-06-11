VIP AUDIO 6/10 – WKH – Ask the Editor & Levesque Media Q&A: What is best way for NXT roster to change over time compared to Raw & Smackdown? Who will next three AEW World Champs be? What is Michael Cole’s rep and legacy going to be? More (53 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format followed by the full Paul “Triple H” Levesque media Q&A from earlier in the day. The Ask the Editor segment includes questions on these topics:

What is Michael Cole’s legacy and is underrated? Who will replace him?

What is the best way for NXT to relate to Raw & Smackdown in terms of roster turnover?

Who will be the next three AEW World Champions and who is a dark horse candidate to win the title in the next 3-4 years?

Then, in the Triple H media Q&A, some of the topics covered are:

The future of NXT on Capitol Wrestling Center compared to Full Sail?

Jeremy Borash’s influence on TV video packages

Who MSK remind Triple H of

Should NXT go back to having more roster turnover with call-ups instead of having long-term main eventers as “lifers”?

Will there be an all-woman NXT special?

What is the future of the Million Dollar belt?

Did the Adam Cole-Karrion Kross segment go too far?

