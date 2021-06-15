FREE PODCAST 6/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood: Lots of rants, nobody’s likeable, final HIAC hype, Bliss wrestles, live callers, emails (143 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the episode featuring the final Raw-brand hype for Hell in a Cell, the follow-up to Alexa Bliss’s angle with Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie’s re-debut bait and switch, Charlotte vs. Nikki Cross, Drew McIntyre vs. A.J.Styles, Jimmy Smith’s third week evaluated, wrestlers being jerks to interviewers, Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, how long with WWE honeymoon period be in front of fans in arenas again, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO