VIP AUDIO 6/14 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lots of rants about Raw’s final Hell in a Cell hype, Nikki vs. Charlotte, Alexa vs. Jax, Eva Marie returns, Drew vs. Styles, Morrison vs. Hardy, more (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including lots of rants about Raw’s final Hell in a Cell hype, Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte Flair, Alexa vs. Nia Jax, Eva Marie returns, Drew McIntyre vs. A.J. Styles, John Morrison vs. Jeff Hardy, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO