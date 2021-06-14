VIP AUDIO 6/14 – Impact Against All Odds PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Fann, and Lilly): Thoughts on Omega-Moose main event, solid undercard, direction of Impact going into Slammiversary (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly for the Impact Against All Odds PPV roundtable. The show begins with an in-depth look at the main event, which featured Kenny Omega defending the Impact World Championship against Moose. Radican, Fann, and Lilly then move backwards through the card and discuss the highlights and some annoying booking tropes that hampered what was an overall good show slightly. The show closes with a look ahead as Impact builds towards their big Slammiversary PPV in July.

