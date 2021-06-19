6/16 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak, Mace & T-Bar vs. Lucha House Party, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JUNE 16, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

(1) MACE & T-BAR vs. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY

Mace and Metalik started out. Mace had the upper hand with size and strength, and the commentators wasted no time in pointing out that both Mace and T-Bar are 6’8”. Dorado tagged in and LHP hit simultaneous drop kicks, knocking Mace into a corner. Dorado landed chops in that corner, but was caught when he went for a springboard forearm. Mace tossed him out to the floor, and tagged in T-Bar, who immediately jumped off the ring apron to level Dorado with a flying clothesline.

T-Bar rolled Dorado into the ring, then took him out with a spinning front kick to the face. He covered Dorado but Metalik jumped in for the save. Mace tagged in and Dorado saw the telegraphed double back body drop and fought his way out. He almost made a hot tag to Metalik but T-Bar yanked Metalik off the apron while Mace continued to work on Dorado in the ring.

T-bar tagged back in and brutalized Dorado in the corner. Mace tagged in again and hit a reverse elbow drop off the middle rope, then covered for two. Mace slammed Dorado into the mat a few times by his head, then applied a suspended bear hug while Metalik encouraged Dorado from their corner. Mace plowed Dorado into the opposite corner and tagged in T-Bar, who charged at Dorado from the middle of the ring. Dorado sidestepped this attack and dashed diagonally across the ring and made a diving tag.

Metalik unleashed kicks to T-Bar, then hit a tornado DDT. Metalik walked the ropes and hit a missile drop kick, then Dorado (already back to full strength) tagged in and splashed T-Bar for a pin, but Mace broke it up. Metalik pulled the top rope down as Mace charged at him, causing Mace to tumble to the floor but land on his feet. LHP combined forces to send Metalik crashing onto Mace from the top rope with a moonsault. Dorado hit T-Bar with an enziguri, but was caught when he went for a springboard elbow – T-Bar instead flipped Dorado into a knee strike to the face, then pinned for the three-count.

WINNER: Mace & T-Bar by pinfall in 5:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good action here, including some hard-hitting moves outside of the ring. Mace and T-Bar looked convincing and are served well with the elimination of their Retribution masks. Next, let’s eliminate their second-rate goon names.)

(2) RICOCHET vs. DREW GULAK

The men locked up and exchanged grappling holds to start. Ricochet monkey flipped Gulak into a flat back bump then briefly covered. Gulak applied a chin lock, but Ricochet soon countered into a waist lock. Gulak ran the ropes and rolled up Ricochet for a pin attempt, then Ricochet came back with a drop kick and a brief cover of his own. Gulak scooped Ricochet and slammed him near the ropes such that the backs of his legs rebounded off the ropes on the way down, making the landing appear more violent. Ricochet rolled off the apron to the floor and we cut to break.

Gulak maintained control through the break and had Ricochet in a chin lock. Ricochet started to break free but Gulak took him down with a gut wrench suplex. Gulak covered for two. He whipped Ricochet violently into a corner, then dragged him to the center and applied a modified single-leg crab while grinding his knee into Ricochet’s ribs. Ricochet grabbed the bottom rope to break the hold. Gulak knocked Ricochet to the mat with an elbow to the face, then covered for two. Gulak applied an arm bar.

Ricochet leveled Gulak with a high cross body off the middle turnbuckle. Both men writhed on the mat but Ricochet was first to his feet. He landed blows and turned Gulak inside out with a clothesline before covering for two. Ricochet applied a headlock. Gulak broke free and power slammed Ricochet and covered for another two-count. Ricochet ducked a clothesline and took Gulak to the mat with a strange-looking uranage. Ricochet maintained the posture of the move on the mat and tried to twist Gulak’s left arm behind his own head. Gulak briefly locked his hands together to defend against the submission, but his grip failed and Ricochet wrenched back with full force. Gulak immediately tapped with his free right hand and the ref called for the bell. The wrestlers shook hands and Gulak left Ricochet in the ring to celebrate.

WINNER: Ricochet by submission in 8:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Excellent back-and forth with a unique finish, even if the move leading to Ricochet’s submission looked a little off.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

