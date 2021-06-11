6/9 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Jinder Mahal vs. Shelton Benjamin, Garza vs. Ali, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JUNE 9, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

(1) ANGEL GARZA vs. MUSTAFA ALI

Garza had control early, taking Ali down with a strong hip toss and then a double-barreled drop kick. Garza removed his tearaway pants and laid in a series of kicks to Ali in the corner. Ali came back and chopped Garza in the same corner. Garza returned the favor, but Ali soon took Garza down with a neckbreaker. He covered Garza for two, then applied a chin lock.

Ali went for a suplex but Garza broke free and rolled up Ali for a two-count. Ali ran the ropes and hit another neckbreaker, still only good for a two-count pin. Ali applied another chin lock. Garza broke free and launched Ali into the air and kicked his exposed midsection on the way down to the mat. Garza sidestepped a front kick from Ali, then hit Ali with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. He leveled Ali with a clothesline and laid in a series of right fists on the mat to Ali’s face.

Ali managed to climb to the middle turnbuckle, then jumped and twisted into a high cross body, but Garza saw him coming and simply decked him across the jaw in midair. Garza covered for two. Garza blew Ali across the ring with a drop kick. Ali, now in the corner, slid under the bottom rope to the safety of the floor as Garza charged at him. Ali swept Garza off his feet, then grabbed Garza’s boots and spun him counterclockwise, causing Garza’s head to hit the bottom of the ring post.

Ali rolled back into the ring and stalked Garza. He waited for his moment and rolled Garza into the Koji clutch. Garza’s face went blank. The ref grabbed Garza’s hand, looking for a response – when he got none, he called for the bell.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali by referee decision in 4:55.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Very similar match to Ali’s bout with Jeff Hardy last week, including the strange back-to-back neckbreakers. The highlight was the excellent timing and visual of Garza’s mid-air punch. Decent Main Event match.)

(2) SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. JINDER MAHAL (w/ Veer & Shanky)

Benjamin showed strength early by carrying Mahal across the ring and smashing him against a corner. Mahal ducked between the ropes to elicit a break from the ref. Benjamin backed off and gestured for Mahal to come at him. Mahal took Benjamin to the mat with a waist lock, but Benjamin soon reversed this hold. He pushed Mahal off and into the ropes, then scoop slammed him on the rebound. He paused, then issued a second body slam to Mahal. Benjamin purposely fed Mahal a light front kick, then took Mahal down with a spinning heel kick as Mahal caught and threw his first kick to the side.

Mahal got to his feet but was staggered against the ropes. Benjamin ran in and clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Benjamin waited by the ropes and leveled Mahal with a cross body over the top rope. Benjamin was momentarily distracted as Veer and Shanky approached him – this allowed Mahal to grab Benjamin and fire him into the ring steps. We cut to break.

Mahal maintained control with a chin lock in the middle of the ring as Kevin reminded us that Shanky is seven feet tall. Mahal hit Benjamin with a few knee drops near the ropes. He whipped Benjamin into a corner and Benjamin crumpled to the mat. Mahal carried on with plodding 1980’s heel brawling moves before hitting a standard suplex and a cover for two. Mahal applied another chin lock.

Benjamin fought his way free. Mahal put on an upright side headlock, but Benjamin lifted him and dropped him onto his back with a suplex. Both men were slow to get up. He ran at Mahal in the corner but caught a boot to the face. Mahal emerged from the corner and Benjamin leveled him with a big clothesline. Benjamin landed a few right hands, then hit a big running knee strike to Mahal’s jaw in the corner. Benjamin flung Mahal to the mat with a German suplex. On the floor, Shanky violently plucked the top rope and screamed, distracting Benjamin. Mahal moved in and hit a superkick, then hit Benjamin with the Khallas. He covered for three.

WINNER: Jinder Mahal by pinfall in 7:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Mahal’s moves are as limited as ever, and Benjamin doesn’t seem motivated to lift elevate Mahal above this. At least Mahal’s henchmen are finally getting involved and doing something more than standing by with no sign of emotion or interest.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

