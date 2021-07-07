SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Aleister Black is now a part of All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE star made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. His new ring name is Malakai Black.

During the opening match of the show between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, the lights flickered out and the announce team chalked the situation up to bad weather in the area. Later in the night, Tony Schiavone was interviewing Arn Anderson in the ring and the lights went out again. When they turned on, Black stood in the middle of the ring and across from Arn. He delivered the Black Mass spinning kick to Anderson before Rhodes ran out to save his coach. Black then hit him with the same spinning kick and left the ring while the announce team discussed his violent agenda.

Black was released from his WWE contract in June of this year. He is a former NXT World Champion and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner.

CATCH-UP: 7/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon & Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho and MJF talk in the ring, Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal, Cody vs. QT Marshall, More.