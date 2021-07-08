FREE PODCAST 7/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Tony Khan and how he handles criticism, tonight’s Dynamite including debut of Malaki Black, opening strap match, more (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: The show begins this week with Mike and Andrew having a long discussion on Tony Khan, and how he handles criticism and critique. Then they talk about a fun episode of Dynamite, including the debut of Malaki Black, the opening strap match, and atmosphere in Miami, and more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

