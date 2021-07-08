VIP AUDIO 7/7 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Former Aleister Black debuts, Bucks vs. Penta & Kingston, Cody vs. Marshall, Andrade’s debut, MJF-Jericho, more (39 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW Tag Team Titles, plus Cody Rhodes vs. Q.T. Marshall, MJF reveals what Chris Jericho has to do to get another match against him, Andrade’s in-ring debut against Matt Sydal, the debut of the former Aleister Black with a new name, and much more. This was the first show in front of a crowd outside of Jacksonville since the pandemic began.

