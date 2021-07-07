7/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon & Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho and MJF talk in the ring, Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal, Cody vs. QT Marshall, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JULY 7, 2021

MIAMI, FL. AT JAMES L. KNIGHT CENTER

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) CODY vs. QT MARSHALL

Cody did a dive to the outside toward QT Marshall before the match started. Cody hit his drop down punch and then left the ring and reentered as the match started officially. Cody then took control of the match and hit two of the four turnbuckles, on the third turn buckle Solow attacked Cody. Dustin Rhodes made the save, but QT hit a low blow as he watched his brother take out Solow.

QT whipped and choked Cody with the strap, QT tapped 3 of 4 straps, Cody did that same behind him. The two men then battled at the four buckle and the ref reset the count as they battled. QT went to the outside, while he was on the outside he bladed and reentered the ring. The lights went out momentarily in the arena, no new wrestlers were in the ring as the lights came back on.

At this point QT went on the offense and used the same techniques with the strap as before. QT was sitting on a turnbuckle and Cody went up and joined him, Cody tried a hurricanrana, but QT countered with a powerbomb. After that, QT began to hit corners, after two QT tied Cody up and put him on the top rope and hit a diamond cutter. QT then hit 3 of 4 corners but was stopped by Cody.

The two men battled in the ring and Cody stood strong as he was whipped by the strap. Cody then made a comeback and started to whip QT with the strap. Cody then hit a Cody Cutter, and he then went to tap the corners. Cody hit the third corner and hit QT with a low blow and then three Crossroads. He then hit all four corners to win.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid strap match to open the first non-Jacksonville show in over a year. I don’t think the crowd was a hot as the AEW brass would have liked, but it was a match including QT Marshall do what can you expect. The Young Bucks match going first would have been my call, but it should be a good show closer.)

-The announce team ran down the card for the evening. Shawn Spears had a backstage promo where he talked about hitting Sammy with a chair last week. He was hit with a chair, by Sammy, as he was cutting his promo. [c]

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring and he introduced Kenny Omega and Don Callis to the ring. Callis took the mic as soon as they entered the ring and berated Tony. Callis said he was going to give everyone a history lesson, the crowd chanted that Callis got fired. Callis responded that Kenny beat Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Jungle Boy. Kenny has won so many belts that they need an entourage to transport the belts, the fans are in the shadow of the god of pro wrestling. Callis said that no one is left for Kenny to beat, the crowd chanted many Adam Page chants in response. Callis said at Fight for the Fallen they have not one to fight.

The crowd chanted “we want hangman,” The Dark Order came out. Evil Uno said that he had some questions for Kenny Omega. He wanted to know who he was ignoring the crowd and the #1 ranked wrestler in AEW, and why he is afraid. Kenny said that Uno is a smart guy and asked him what the capital of Thailand is, he then hit a low blow on Uno. The Dark Order and members of the elite battled. Adam Page’s music hit and he came to the ring and took out Gallows and Anderson. Page then got in Omega’s face, and Omega ran out of the ring.

(Sage’s Analysis: a segment that worked really well for me almost the entire way. I think if the Bangkok comment was left out it would have been really successful with the help of the live crowd. But, that comment will be the only thing people remember I am guessing.)

-Jim Ross was in a pre-taped video with Ethan Page and Darby Allin. JR said he thinks that trying to end a man’s career is disgusting. He asked why he would want that. Allin said that in year 1 of his career he was already better then Page was in year 12. He said Page was complacent and that he gave everything to get his spot. Page said that he was the reason that Darby got to where he is, he would be nothing without him. Page said people have told him he would be a star from the beginning, and to see Allin getting ahead makes him so upset.

(2) FTR & WARDLOW vs. SANTANA & ORTIZ & JAKE HAGER

Santana and Dax Harwood started the match, the two showed off some quick power wrestling moves. Ortiz was tagged in, he and Santana worked over Dax. Cash Wheeler was quickly tagged in, he was able to get the upper hand on Ortiz. Wardlow was tagged in next and he continued to work over Ortiz in the corner. Dax was in once more, Ortiz countered and power bombed Harwood. Jake Hager was tagged in, he took out all three members of The Pinnacle. [c]

Santana and Cash were battling as the show returned, Ortiz was tagged in and he continued in on Cash. Dax was tagged in and he was able to team up with Cash to get the advantage on Ortiz and get a two count on him. Hager entered and was able to connect with an ankle lock, he was hit to break it up. Wardlow was tagged in and the two big men battled. Hager was able to get an ankle lock on Wardlow, but FTR was able to hit a Big Rig and Wardlow was able to pin Hager.

WINNER: FTR & Wardlow in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid match that was interrupted by the commercial break, the crowd was also not very hot for any of the six men in the ring.)

-It was announced that Jon Moxley would defend the IWGP United States title against Karl Anderson next week. Anderson cut a promo for that match.

-MJF’s music hit and he walked to the ring. [c]

-Chris Jericho’s music hit, he walked to the ring. A member of the audience ran in the ring and was pulled out, MJF asked for anyone else to come at him. MJF then went into the promo and said that Jericho was begging him and will wait patiently for his stipulations. Jericho talked about the person that went into the ring and said Y2J died years ago in response to the crowd. Jericho said that he would do anything to get the match, even have sex with Max’s mom, again. MJF said it was a shame that they are at this point, and that he has followed his entire career. He is taking Jericho’s blueprint from the Jon Moxley/Chris Jericho feud.

MJF said that he loves mythology and that Jericho will do five labors like Hercules. The first four labors is that he has to beat all the other members of The Pinnacle back-to-back-to-back-to-back. Jericho said that he is the God of War in AEW and he will beat MJF and ruin his life. Jericho signed the contract, MJF said it wasn’t over. He said a deal isn’t done until both parties shake hands. The two men shook hands, Jericho turned that into a Judas Effect. [c]

-A recap of Nyla Rose putting Britt Baker through a table was shown. Tony was backstage with the doctor. Britt said that she was in a match that no one wanted to see last week, she won but Reba was hurt. Britt said that Tony Khan, TK, should be ashamed. She draws him millions and she was sold out so that TK could get Andrade. Britt then said enjoy the blood money and maybe AEW could run in Saudi Arabia next week. She then said she would win next week and make Dallas the big D.M.D.

(3) ANDRADE EL IDOLO vs. MATT SYDAL

The two men started with a collar and elbow tie up. Matt Sydal treed to get an advantage with wrist control, Andrade El Idolo cut off the assault and went to the top rope and hit his double moonsault and got a two count on Sydal. Sydal hit a backflip of his own on Andrade. The two men then traded strikes and Sydal hit a spinning kick. Andrade then kicked Sydal off the apron and not other floor going into the break. [c]

When the show returned Andrade was in control, but soon Sydal hit a spinning kick to try and start a comeback of his own. Sydal was able to get a two count, Andrade then hit a clothesline that Sydal sold really well. Andrade got to the top rope and went for a foot stomp, Sydal dodged and then hit a move of the top. Andrade then hit a bulls horns type double knee then the El Idolo finisher for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A nice and convincing first win for Andrade. Matt Sydal should be every big signings first match, he is great at selling and having a good 8-12 minute match.)

-After the match Andrade took his belt off and put Sydal in a hold with the belt and then he threw the Ref out of the ring.

-A recap of the Christian Cage and Matt Hardy feud was shown. With both men talking about their history together one rtes last 23 years.

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring with Arn Anderson. Tony said life was good after his son got a win with Cody. Arn said life was good in Miami and he missed fans, the lights went out again and Malachi Black was in the ring. He took out Arn Anderson with a kick. Cody Rhodes came out to the ring and he was taken out by Black as well. [c]

-A video of Ricky Starks was shown form AEW Dark. Starks had security and said that he couldn’t trust Brain Cage to not hurt an injured man. Taz called him out and Starks battled back, taking the side of Cage.

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY & KRIS STATLANDER VS. THE BUNNY & THE BLADE

Orange Cassidy did his fake kick number on Bunny before the match started. Blade ran out to start the match, Orange dodged and hit a slam on Blade. Orange countered Blade with a stun dog millionaire. Bunny was tagged in and Statlander entered as a result. Kris took control quickly with strikes in the corner. Statlander did a standing vertical suplex for about 20 seconds. Blade grabbed Statlander’s foot and Bunny took advantage and started to work her over going into the break. [c]

Statlander was on the second rope, Bunny hit a German suplex and tagged in Blade. Statlander acted like she was going to fight him as Cassidy came off the top rope and then hit a DDT for a two count. Statlander then hit an area 451 on The Blade. Blade then attached brass knuckles and hit Cassidy. But, Statlander was legal and she ran in and pinned The Bunny.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: a fine match with the big move of Statlander onto Blade. The ending was a bit silly, but mixed tag matches typically are.)

-Jungle Boy was awarded a trophy for being the first performer to 50 wins.

-Tony Schiavone was back at ringside, with Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunez and the guy who runs America Top Team (MMA Gym). He got into the ring and said AEW sucks, he talked about Florida Championship Wrestling. He named many legends of the past. He said that pro wrestling has gone down since the late 90s. He said that Tony Khan told him that AEW is different. He said that Tony also said that the fans are the best in the world. He said that he was right and AEW sucks, Lance Archer came out and took him out. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: What a weird segment. That guy has a lot of great fighters but no name ID at all. Also you are just reenforcing that everyone outside of wrestling thinks it sucks, and the way to change that is to hurt them in the ring? Also, we are to expect that Masvidal and Nunez would allow their MMA team leader get beat up in public and do nothing?)

(5) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. PENTAGON & EDDIE KINGSTON

The match started with a brawl on the outside with all four men. Brandon Cutler was alone in the ring with Kingston and Pentagon, The Bucks came in and saved him and set up a chair in the middle of the ring. Matt and Nick were set up on the chair and then slammed on said chair. Penta then did a double stomp onto the chair that was on top of Nick Jackson. Kingston and Penta then each put a table into the ring and on the outside. The Bucks then teamed up and slammed Kingston on the table in the ring. Penta then hit a destroyer on Matt Jackson thru the table on the outside. [c]

Both teams battled through the break just like before, with Kingston being put through a table in the corner by Nick Jackson. Kingston hit a half-in-half on Matt Jackson, Penta then DDT’d Matt. Kingston locked in a hold and Nick Jackson took out The ref with a 450 as Matt Jackson was tapping. The Good Brothers then came out and took out Eddie Kingston, Penta hit a dive over the top rope onto Gallows and Anderson. Back in the ring, Matt Jackson speared Kingston and then held Penta. Frankie Kazarian came out and put Cutler through a table.

Penta and Kingston hit a double finisher, but no ref was there. One ref finally entered, but Nick pulled the ref out of the ring. Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer on Kaz. Kingston put out thumbtacks, Nick Jackson then did a Hurricanrana off of the top rope and sent Penta into the thumbtacks. The Bucks then put thumbtacks in the mouth of Kingston and super kicked him and got the pin.

WINNER: The Young Bucks in 14:00

(Sage’s Analysis: The strategy for this match and tonight was to empty the bag for fans that are checking out the product for the first time in a long time. I would say this was a successful exercise, but it will takes week’s to see if the audience grows in a significant way after tonight’s very exciting show.)

Final Thoughts: This show went for broke in lots of ways; the reveal of Malachi Black, The comments buy Britt Baker, moving up the match for Kenny and Hangman, and the insane match at the end. I am curious to see if the buzz from this episode gets AEW over 1 million viewers starting next week and continues to raise. Overall I enjoyed this show and the fans really made everything feel more impactful than it has the last year.