7/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on return to the road in Miami, Bucks defend against Kingston & Penta, Andrade vs. Sydal, Cody vs. Marshall, MJF-Jericho face-to-face

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“ROAD RAGER”

JULY 7, 2021

MIAMI, FLA. AT JAMES L. KNIGHT CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The opening theme aired. Then they went live to the arena with pyro blasting as Jim Ross excitedly introduced the show. He said it’s a new era, a new season, and a new breath for Dynamite. The camera panned the cheering fans. Excalibur said Miami is just the first stop on the welcome back tour.

(1) CODY RHODES (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Q.T. MARSHALL (w/Aron Solo) – Strap Match

Cody made his entrance alongside Arn. Excalibur said this is his first opportunity to call a strap match. Marshall was already in the ring. He gave Cody the “up yours” arm gesture and then bailed out to ringside. Cody dove through the ropes at him, then threw him back into the ring where they were strapped together with a long strap. Fans chanted “Cody!” Schiavone said when you think of a strap match, you think of Wahoo McDaniel. They showed Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes, and Dan Lambert from American Top Team watching from the front row. Ross discussed the rules. When Solo interfered, Dustin Rhodes ran to ringside and tossed him around ringside and then into the crowd. As Cody watched, Marshall yanked on the strap between Cody’s legs. Ross said you don’t learn strap match techniques in wrestling school. As Marshall touched three turnbuckles, Cody touched them right afterward, then he tried to leap over Marshall to touch the fourth before him. Marshall blocked him and then German suplexed him. That reset the turnbuckle count.

Fans chanted, “Q.T. sucks!” Marshall bled from his forehead a few minutes into the match. Marshall sitout powerbombed Cody off the second rope. A “Cody!” chant broke out. Marshall emphatically pounded on the turmbuckles. He got close to the fourth when Cody pulled back on the strap. The ref reset the count. Marshall whipped Cody’s back over and over; Cody no-sold it and fired up and rallied against him including a head scissors driver. Cody then whipped Marshall’s back followed by a Cody Cutter mid-ring. Another “Cody!” chant broke out. Cody hit three turnbuckles. Marshall pulled on the strap and then spit at Cody. Cody gave Marshall a Crossroads in response. And another. And a third. Cody then emphatically hit all four turnbuckles to win as the crowd chanted along.

WINNER: Cody in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That worked. Just enough time to tell a good story, with a little distraction from Solow and Dustin. Marshall is the type of heel you don’t think can win against a top act, but you’re happy to see him lose. During the match, the lights flickered off and then back on a few seconds later, but the announcers attributed it to some power issues earlier in the day.)



ON-SITE NOTE: Before Dynamite began, Marshall disparaged Miami. Tony Khan then “rescheduled” his match to start the show in response.

-The announcers hyped the line-up of matches.

-Backstage, Shawn Spears told Sammy Guevara his ego is the problem. He said he’s always thinking he’s a step ahead when he’s a step behind. At that very moment, Guevara threw a chair at Spears and then sat on it and looked down at Spears and said, “Gotcha bitch. This is far, far from over.”

-Ross hyped that Schiavone would interview Kenny Omega next. [c]

-Omega made his ring entrance with Don Callis. Omega was dressed more like he was aware he’s a top heel wrestling star on a national TV show than usual. He also showed more energy on his way to the ring than usual, too. Callis insulted and dismissed Schivaone from interview duties. Callis said it’s time for a history lesson. Fans chanted at Callis, “You got fired!” Callis said, “Real men don’t quit, they get fired.” Callis talked about Omega’s big wins including Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy. He said they’ve won so many titles around the world, they had to get an entourage just to transport the belts. He said the fans are in the presence of greatness. He said there is no one left for him to beat. He said that presents a problem with Fight for the Fallen around the corner. He said it’s a desperate situation. The crowd chanted, “We Want Hangman!” Callis said he’d tell them what they want. Then Dark Order walked out onto the stage, led by Evil Uno.

Uno said he’s spent the last few minutes listening to Omega and his weird uncle. He entered the ring and asked why Omega is ignoring the crowd’s call for Hangman, the no. 1 ranked wrestler in all of AEW. “Why are you so afraid of my friend, Kenny?” he asked. Omega said he’s got a lot of questions. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” Omega told Uno seems like a smarter person than he is a good wrestler. He askedwhat hapens to be the capital of Thailand. As he began to answer, Omega kicked him in the crotch. “It’s Bangcock, baby!” he said. The rest of Dark Order charged into the ring for the save. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michael Nakazawa entered and cleared the ring of Dark Order. Page charged out to a big crowd pop and he took it to Omega, Anderson, and Gallows. Omega stood and Page approached. Excalibur said there’s so much history between them. Ross asked, “Who wouldn’t want to see this match for the AEW Title?” When Anderson distracted Page on the ring apron, Omega bailed out.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s the kind of crowd energy you want for a segment like that across the board.)

-They went to a sitdown interview with Ross hosting a segment with Ethan Page and Darby Allin. Ross said he’s disturbed that they both talk about ending each other’s career. Ethan said it’s not sad, Darby deserves it. Ross asked what’s in their past that would justify that kind of animosity. Darby said Page can’t stand that Page was in the business 12 years before he got to where he got in one year drives him nuts. Darby said he was homeless, living in his car, with no walls of complacency. He said Ethan stayed in his hometown and had kids and became complacent as a big fish in a little pond. Darby said he can’t stand it. Ethan said that’s all true. He said Darby skipped ahead in line. He said he plucked him from obscurity and brought him in and up in pro wrestling. “Those checks you cash?” he said. “Those comes from things you learn from someone with 12 years of experience at the time.” Ethan said people told him his whole life he’d be a star and make money, and Darby is just a runt. Page said next week he’s taking Darby out in the coffin match. Ross said he doesn’t have a good feeling about this situation. Ethan said that’s good because he shouldn’t.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well done. Ethan came across as jealous and resentful, and Darby hit those notes without seeming to be running anything in. Darby is so matter-of-fact about everything. Ross was the moral compass disturbed by the personal intensity involved. They conveyed a legit backstory between these two without getting too bogged down in the minutia.)

(2) SANTANA & ORTIZ & JAKE HAGER vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Tully Blanchard) & WARDLOW

Ross touted the physical conditioning and appearance of Santana, saying he is taking his profession seriously. The heel trio isolated Ortiz for a while. Hager hot-tagged in and cleared the ring and showed a ton of fire. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Wardlow saved Cash from a Santana cover after a powerslam by Hager. A couple minutes later Hager called for Wardlow to tag in, despite Wheeler being down on the mat. Wardlow tagged in and they went at it. FTR jumped Hager. They gave him the Big Rig double-team finisher as Tully distracted the referee, and that was good for the pin. Ross touted the strategy employed by Blanchard.

WINNERS: Wardlow & FTR when Wardlow pinned Hager in 9:00.

-Konnan hit Wardlow with a loaded sock after the match. Tully then clipped Konnan’s knee from behind. FTR, Wardlow, and Tully celebrated on the stage as Santana & Ortiz checked on Konnan.

-A video package aired with Anderson & Gallows discussing Jon Moxley. They used New Japan clips of their Bullet Club days and talked about the IWGP U.S. Title history. Anderson said he’s taking the title from Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest Night 1.

-MJF made his ring entrance. [c]

ON-SITE NOTE: MJF spent the commercial break insulting Miami.

-Chris Jericho made his ring entrance. As fans the lyrics, MJF yelled, “Cut it!” A fan charged at MJF in the ring. Jericho helped fend him off. The camera didn’t show much of it, but there’s a brief glimpse of part of the fans’ face. MJF then welcomed any of the “fat white trash hicks” to enter the ring so he can beat their ass, too. They sat at the table mid-ring. MJF began talking as Jericho leaned and listened. MJF said Jericho is eager to hear his stipulations. Jericho told fans “Y2J” died a long time ago. He said he should have let that fat ass fan beat MJF up. Fans cheered. Jericho stood briefly and the cheering intensified. Jericho said he’s not going to back down from him, and he’ll accept any stipulation he suggests. He said he’d stand in front of a mack truck, swim with piranhas, and even have sex with MJF’s mother. After a pause, he said, “Again.” MJF said it’s a shame it got to this point because he used to look up to Jericho. He said he followed every step of his career.

MJF talked about Jericho’s rivalry with Moxley. He asked if he remembers what he made Moxley do in order to get a match with him. He said Mox had to wrestle every single person in the Inner Circle first. He said it was a heartless but inspired. He said karma sucks, but he’s taking his blueprint and making it better. He said he grew up loving Greek mythology. He said Jericho “is no longer in the key demo,” but he said he’s still Jericho so take it easy on him. He said he has to win back to back to back to back to back against each of them, with different stipulations each time, and if he gets past them, he’ll get to face him again. He said he’ll then beat him for a third time and he will get it through his thick skull he’s better than him.

Jericho said if he can’t beat his men and beat Jericho, maybe he doesn’t deserve to be in AEW anymore anyways. He said he’ll accept his labors because he is the god of thunder, the god of battle, and the god of war. He stood and yelled that he is going to beat him and ruin his life the way he tried to ruin his. “And that ain’t no mythology!” he said. He signed the contract and threw it at MJF. MJF told Jericho that he doesn’t come from a dumpster fire like Miami, he comes from Long Island, N.Y. – and a deal isn’t done where he comes from unless both parties shake hands. He told Jericho to shake his hand or the deal is off. He threw the mic down. Jericho shook his hand and held on when MJF tried to leave. Jericho then gave him a Judas Effect. MJF collapsed onto his back. Ross said, “Be careful what you wish for.” [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-They aired a pretaped interview Schiavone conducted with Brit Baker and Reba. Baker said Nyla Rose is a known danger to society and Vickie Guerrero is a senior citizen. She said they won, but poor Reba ended up injured after being forced to enter unsafe working conditions. She said Tony Khan should feel terrible. She said he made the match so Vickie Guerrero could bring him Andrade El Idolo. She said she almost died in a powerbomb through a table. “Enjoy your blood money,” she said. “Maybe next week AEW can run in Saudi Arabia.” (Wow.) She said Nyla tried to soften her up last week, but Nyla is the soft one. She said she’ll not only send her to the back of the line in two weeks at Fyter Fest Night 2, she’ll send her back to obscurity. She said they call Dallas “The Big D,” but when she wins, they’ll be calling Dallas “The Big DMD.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good promo. She’s becoming the C.M. Punk of AEW – a ton of attitude and confidence with a “what will she say next” bravado.)

(3) ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. MATT SYDAL

Matt Sydal made his ring entrance first. Andrade then walked out with Vickie Guerrero. (No “Excuse me!” routine before hand, though.) Excalibur noted Sydal is ranked no. 5 currently. Schiavone said Sydal has been a champion in five other promotions. Excalibur talked up Sydal entering the profession as a higher flyer but adding submission wrestling lately. Sydal avoided a top rope moonsault, but Andrade popped up and went for it again and landed it. Sydal landed a jump reverse sidekick to the jaw, then climbed to the top rope. Andrade knocked him to the floor. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Andrade dominated during the break. Back from the break, Ross struggled with the pronunciation of “El Idolo,” but vowed to get it right soon. Excalibur plugged upcoming Dynamite locations. Sydal came back with a Meteora. Andrade tossed Sydal into the corner turnbuckle seconds later, then landed double knees to the back of Sydal’s neck. Andrade then finished Sydal with his finisher – a sweeping hammerlock faceplant. He attacked Sydal after the match with another submission hold. The ref scolded him.

WINNER: Andrade in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: On commentary, they did a nice job building him so it seemed Andrade beating him meant something.)

-A video package aired on the Christian-Matt Hardy rivalry. Christian said he was always on the winning side, and it drives Hardy crazy. Matt said wherever he goes, Christian follows. He said they made a pact and shook hands at Double or Nothing, and he thought he’d honor it after 23 minutes. Christian said he was taught not to trust anyone with a rich man with an ill-fitting suit and a bad haircut. He said he came back to cement his legacy, and if Hardy has a problem with that, he can deal with it. He told Hardy, “Get on my level or get out of my way.”

-Excalibur said Christian faces Hardy next week in Austin, Tex. at night one of Fyter Fest.

-Schiavone interviewed Arn Anderson mid-ring. Anderson said, “Good god almighty, is it good to be in Miami tonight. We have missed y’all.” The lights went dark again. Ross said there’s been bad weather. Excalibur apologized for the technical issues. When the lights came back on, the former Aleister Black, Tommy End, was standing in the ring. He landed a spinning hook kick to the face of Arn. Arn went down. Cody charged into the ring as Excalibur said he wrestled him 15 years ago in Germany. “That man standing in the ring is not Tommy End,” he added. He landed a spin kick to Cody’s face. Excalibur said, “That’s Malicai Black.” Ross said he had no earthly idea he was showing up. Ross said he will have a violent agenda.

(Keller’s Analysis: AEW continues to scoop up some big time WWE discards, and the former Aleister Black might be the best of this year’s parade. How did Excalibur know his new name if his showing up was a shocking surprise, though? This gives Cody a big-time fresh top tier rival right away. When AEW gets the most out of him along with Andrade, it further reinforces their brand as being much more aware of talent than Vince McMahon.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Ross said Tommy End is one of the greatest competitors in the world. Schiavone said his heart sank when the lights came on.

-They went to clips from before Dynamite. Excalibur said Ricky Starks commandeered the ring. Starks was flanked by security guys he hired. He said he isn’t medically cleared yet and he can’t trust someone like Brian Cage not to put his hands on an injured guy. Taz stepped out onto the stage with Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs. Fans chanted “ECW.” Taz said he didn’t approve this and it’s embarrassing for Team Taz. Starks said Brain Cage is embarrassing because he doesn’t know the meaning of the word “teammate.” He said after he wins the FTW Title next week, he’s going to party. He said where he comes from, the “W” stands for “Wife” and he’s talking about Brian’s wife. Cage charged into the ring and beat up the security guys.

(Keller’s Analysis: Starks is really good on the mic. It’s interesting they pre-taped that and edited it down. That’s smart. It got all the points across without eating up as much time as it would have if Starks commandeered the ring live.)

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY & KRIS STATLANDER vs. BLADE & BUNNY

Cassidy taunted Bunny before the match. Blade went after him, but Cassidy got the better of him. When Bunny tagged in, Ross said no one should underestimate what she can do in the ring. (I’d say not to overestimate it, either.) Blade grabbed at Statlander’s boot, creating a DISTRACTION. Bunny hit her from behind with a forearm. They cut to a partial split-screen break. [c/ss]

Late in the match, with Blade down, Statlander landed a top rope 450 splash (“Area 451”). Cassidy then made the cover. Bunny pulled Cassidy out of the ring by his leg. Bunny and Cassidy argued. The ref tended to that situation as Blade put brass knuckles on. He then countered Cassidy’s Orange Punch with the brass knuckles. Blade stood on Cassidy’s chest, but Statlander had tagged herself in. The ref made Blade leave. Statlander landed the Big Bang Theory for the win. Excalibur called it a high IQ move by Statlander to tag herself in after Cassidy was KO’d by Blade. Statlander helped Cassidy from the ring.

WINNERS: Statlander & Cassidy in 8:00.

-Excalibur said AEW officials presented Jungle Boy earlier in the day with a trophy for being the first wrestler in AEW history to earn 50 wins. They showed him posing with the trophy.

-Schiavone was going to interview Masvidal, Nunes, and Lambert. He said he was skeptical of even coming to Dynamite in the first place. He touted how successful he is in MMA. He said he is going to Las Vegas later in the week to watch his guy Dustin Porier knock out Conor McGregor again. But his real reason for being skeptical accepting Khan’s invite was because AEW sucks. He said the 1970s and 1980s Championship Wrestling from Florida with Gordon Solie, Dusty Rhodes, Terry Funk, Harley Race, and Jack Brisco was the best era. He said he’d probably get to the Barry Windham and Rick Rude era, but since then he had to turn it off because pro wrestling has gone nowhere but downhill since the 1990s. “This product is unwatchable,” he said. He said Khan told him they’re doing it the right way now, with a mix of great veterans and young talent, and a mix of talent from Lucha Libre to Japanese Strong Styles, and their fans are the best, collectively celebrating a new era of pro wrestling. Fans chanted “AEW!” He said that sounded pretty good to him, and he wanted to see if he was wrong. He said after 90 minutes, he learned to always trust his instincts. Lance Archer entered the ring and punched Lambert. He then gave him a Black Out mid-ring. Jake Roberts cheered him on from ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was clever. A lot of diverse agendas were packed into that segment.)

-The announcers hyped next week’s line-up: Darby vs. Ethan, Hardy vs. Christian, Brian Cage vs. Starks for the FTW Title, Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki, Moxley vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. Title, and Hangman Page will speak. [c]

-Justin Roberts introduced the main event, beginning with the challengers, Eddie Kingstom and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes). They cut to a break. [c]

(5) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson w/Don Callis, Brandon Cutler) vs. EDDIE KINGSTON & PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alexa Abrahantes) – Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Excalibur said the Bucks have bought into their own hype. Callis joined in on commentary. Kingston and Penta jump-started the match and took it to the Bucks at ringside. Callis said the Bucks are real roughnecks, decked out denim tonight. Nakazawa from the front row tried to hold Penta and Kingston for a stereo superkick, but the Bucks ended up kicking Nakazawa. When Kingston and Penta cornered Cutler, he tried to fend them off with cold spray. The Bucks attacked them from behind. Ross asked if this was a Texas Tornado match as all four fought in the ring for an extended period. Penta landed a flying double stomp onto a chair on Nick’s crotch. Excalibur called it an involuntary vasectomy. Ross said, “Those are the worst kind.” Penta set up a table at ringside as Kingston tore apart a table in the ring. Nick battled Penta at ringside as Kingston set up a superplex of Matt. Nick intervened and powerbombed Kingston onto the table. Penta then hit a Destroyer on Mattoff the ring apron through the table at ringside. Yikes! (“Are you kidding me!”) Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Nick kicked a trash can into Penta. They cut to a break. [c]

More wild brawling after the break. Kingston eventually put Matt in a rear naked choke mid-ring. Nick leaped off the top rope with a 450 splash onto the ref. He then raked Kingston’s eyes as Matt was tapping out. “That’s life on the street,” said Callis. Anderson and Gallows came out and went after Kingston and Penta. Penta landed a flip dive over the top rope onto both of them at ringside. Culter tried to spra Penta, but he kept mistakenly spraying Matt. Kaz then powerbombed Cutler off the ring apron through a table at ringside. Penta entered the ring and delivered a Fear Factor followed by a Kingston spinning backfist. Kingston made the cover. A second ref ran out and counted to two before Nick yanked him out of the ring. Kaz attacked Nick at ringside and threw him back into the ring. Gallows and Anderson gave Kaz a Magic Killer on the floor.

Back in the ring, Kingston poured a bag of thumb tacks on the mat. Matt threw them into Kingston’s face. Penta hit Matt with a trash can to block a Matt powerbomb of Penta onto thumb tacks. Penta charged at Nick in the corner, but Nick moved. They battled in the corner. They stood on the top rope. Nick landed a top rope huracanrana onto the tacks. Kingston shoved Matt into Nick to break up the cover on Penta. A loud “AEW!” chant broke out. The Bucks then stereo sperkicked Kingston. They threw tacks at Penta on the ring apron, then landed a stereo superkick. They both covered Kingston to win.

WINNERS: The Bucks to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Try writing a review of that non-stop chaotic brawl live. Wow. That was a blast to watch and a hell of a chore to keep up with, but in a great way.)

