FREE PODCAST 7/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy: (7-7-16) Funny story from days as WWE writer, prospects of Orton vs. Lesnar, pros and cons of roster split (173 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (7-7-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy, who is a professional standup comedian and massive pro wrestling fan who hosts the weekly “We Watch Wrestling” podcast. They go in-depth in examining The Final Deletion segments on Impact Wrestling this week from a wide array of angles, plus prospects of Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton, thoughts on the pros and cons of the WWE Roster Split, and much more including a funny story from McCarthy’s days as a WWE writer.

