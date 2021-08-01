VIP AUDIO 8/1 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Labors of blood – Analyzing the bloody art of Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho from AEW Dynamite (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho from this week’s AEW Dynamite. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and breaks down the match. Specific discussion points include overall thoughts on the success of the match, pluses and minuses for deathmatch wrestling, why the style was necessary within this story, whether or not the Labors of Jericho gimmick is working, Nick Gage as a star, big spots in the match including the pizza cutter and glass spot, the future of the Labors of Jericho story, the future of deathmatch wrestling in AEW, and more. Enjoy!

