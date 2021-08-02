Former NXT champion reportedly set to become a free agent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole is headed to free agency.

According to a report by Wrestling Inc. Cole will hit the open market after Summerslam. The report indicates that many believed he was signed until 2024, but that his contract ended after the Great American Bash and was extended.

Cole has been a mainstay on the NXT roster since his debut in 2017. He is a former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion.

