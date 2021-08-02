News Ticker

Former NXT champion reportedly set to become a free agent

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 2, 2021

Adam Cole (photo WWE)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole is headed to free agency.

According to a report by Wrestling Inc. Cole will hit the open market after Summerslam. The report indicates that many believed he was signed until 2024, but that his contract ended after the Great American Bash and was extended.

Cole has been a mainstay on the NXT roster since his debut in 2017. He is a former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion.

CATCH-UP: Samoa Joe’s return to the ring official, will wrestle Karrion Kross at Takeover 36

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021