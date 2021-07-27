SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Samoa Joe is set to return to the ring at NXT Takeover 36 and will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

Last week, Karrion Kross took NXT General Manager William Regal out as the show went off the air. In response, Joe stormed to the ring this week and resigned as a member of NXT management. Joe then summoned Regal to the ring to sign his new NXT contract to make Joe a part of the NXT roster. Joe then presented Regal with a contract for a title match against Kross at NXT Takeover 36. Regal signed that as well.

Joe was recently released from his WWE contract, but returned to NXT as a backstage enforcer for Regal. NXT Takeover 36 will take place Summerslam weekend on August 22. The other announced match for the show is Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship.

