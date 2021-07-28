First-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions split

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The team of Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion, Raquel Gonzalez, is no more.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Kai turned on Gonzalez and claimed her place at the front of the line for a title shot. Kai attacked Gonzalez after telling her that as long as she had her back, she would always be the NXT Women’s Champion. Kai left Gonzalez laid out in the ring and held the title belt over her head before leaving.

Kai and Gonzalez were the first-ever winners of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

